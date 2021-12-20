Cold wave to continue today, tomorrow in parts of northwestern India

Cold to severe cold wave conditions are likely to continue in parts of northwestern India on Monday and Tuesday with no significant change in minimum temperatures in the region as well as in Gujarat and Maharashtra over the next two days.

A rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures is likely thereafter, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius was very likely in most parts of east and adjoining central India during the next three days.

Dry northwesterly winds of about 10-15kmph were likely to continue to prevail over the plains of northwest India till Tuesday and aggravate the cold wave and cold day conditions. Dense fog was likely in the morning hours in isolated pockets in Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana along with ground frost conditions.

Severe cold wave and cold day conditions continued to affect parts of northwest India on Sunday with some stations in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir recording sub-zero temperatures. Both day and night temperatures recorded in these regions were several notches lower than normal.

Sikar in Rajasthan recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.5 degrees C, 8.5 degrees below normal on Sunday, and Churu minus 2.6 degrees C, 8.4 notches below normal.

“A western disturbance has passed. Very cold, dry northerly winds are blowing over the entire north-western region which is bringing down both night and day temperatures. This may abate after December 22. Ground frost can impact agriculture in some parts but not if it is for a very short time,” said DS Pai, IMD, Pune.

RK Jenamani, a senior scientist at National Weather Forecasting Centre, said the ground frost was expected in all areas recording sub-zero temperatures. “East and west Rajasthan are particularly badly impacted. We have issued a warning for impact on agriculture due to ground frost also.”

A cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees C in the plains or 4.5 to 6.4 degrees C below normal.