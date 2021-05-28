Collector says new rules meant to ‘develop tourism’ in Lakshadweep

The proposed new rules in Lakshadweep are for the benefit of the people and a misinformation campaign is being carried out by people with vested interests to project the Union territory administration in poor light, said collector S Askar Ali at a media conference in Kochi on Thursday. This was even as an all-party virtual meet in the island, attended even by some BJP leaders, decided to move court against the controversial rules brought in by UT administrator Praful Khoda Patel.

In the first official briefing since the controversy erupted, the collector defended the administration, saying everything was being done to develop Lakshadweep as a tourism hub.

Ali gave the example of the island nation of Maldives and said it has the same features and climate as Lakshadweep but is way ahead in tourism. “Our idea is to develop tourism in the island to help the local economy and provide better jobs to the youth. Many youths either go outside for jobs or engage in traditional vocations. We have to change it,” Ali said.

On the more controversial orders, Ali said that there was no beef ban in the island, but cow slaughter is barred just like in a few other states and UTs. On the altered midday meal menu, Ali said beef and chicken were taken out to popularise fish and the decision was taken by the education department. He said egg and fish were still part of the menu.

On the proposal to allow alcohol, the collector said it will be restricted to the tourism industry alone and some of the charges being levelled at the administration on this are baseless.

About the imposition of the Goonda Act, Ali said the crime rate was going up and there was a need to nip it in the bud. “We have reports about some youth being attracted to the drug trade. Recently, the coast guard seized drugs worth ₹3,000 crore near one of the uninhabited islands. Such laws are only meant for such forces,” the collector said.

However, political parties are already getting ready to challenge the new rules in court. This was decided at an all-party virtual meet on Thursday where even BJP leaders were present. It was also decided to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week over the matter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote to PM on Thursday, saying that the “anti-people policies” are posing a threat to the future of the people.