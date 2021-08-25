College girl, on bike with friend, allegedly gangraped in Mysuru, CM orders probe

A student has allegedly been gangraped by a group of miscreants in the Mysuru district of Karnataka while she was travelling along with a male friend on his bike on Tuesday, reports said. According to police, the incident took place in the evening around 7pm when the duo was returning from Chamundi hills. A gang of six men, who were reportedly in an inebriated state, stopped the bike and asked for money. When the male friend said that they have no money on them, the miscreants reportedly attacked him and hit the girl. Then they reportedly took turns to rape the girl on the spot.

A case of gangrape has been registered at Avalahalli Police Station, Mysuru. Both the girl and her male friend are being treated at a private hospital, reports said. Mysuru police commissioner Dr Chandragupta visited the spot and formed multiple teams to probe the case, PTI reported.

It's unfortunate incident. An FIR has been registered. We've sent senior officials including ADGP Pratap Reddy to Mysuru. I'm also going to Mysuru tomorrow. We'll take strict action against the culprits: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on gangrape of a student in Mysuru pic.twitter.com/182ZsEJbp5 — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2021





The accused are missing. "It's an unfortunate incident. An FIR has been registered. We've sent senior officials including ADGP Pratap Reddy to Mysuru. I'm also going to Mysuru tomorrow. We'll take strict action against the culprits," Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra said.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is in Delhi, said he has directed the director-general of police Praveen Sood to initiate an investigation. "Based on the statement, a case has been registered. I have directed the DGP that whoever has perpetrated it, they should be identified and stringent action should be taken against them," Bommai said.

The girl is not from Karnakata and stays in Mysuru for studies, reports said.

(With agency inputs)





