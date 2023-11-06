Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Meet judges who are recommended for elevation to Supreme Court

ByHT News Desk
Nov 06, 2023 08:50 PM IST

Collegium clears three new judges for the Supreme Court. They are justices Satish Chandra Sharma, Augustine Masih & Sandeep Mehta.

The Collegium on Monday cleared the names of three judges for the Supreme Court. Delhi high court chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Rajasthan high court chief justice Augustine George Masih and Gauhati high court chief justice Sandeep Mehta have been recommended for elevation to the Centre for Supreme Court judges.

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma

Justice Satish Sharma has been serving the chief justice of Delhi high court since June 28, 2022. Prior to Delhi HC, he was appointed as the chief justice of Telangana high court on October 11, 2021 and had been serving at the position until his transfer. He was appointed as a judge of Madhya Pradesh high court on January 18, 2008.Before being elevated as a judge in the Madhya Pradesh HC, Justice Sharma used to practice in constitutional, service, civil and criminal matters.Justice Sharma has served as the chief justice of high court for two years and as a judge of high court for more than 15 years.

Justice Augustine George Masih

Justice Augustine Masih was appointed as the judge in Punjab and Haryana high court on July 10, 2008. He was elevated as the chief justice of Rajasthan high court on May 30, 2023. Before being elevated as a judge, he used to practice in constitutional, service, civil and labour matters.

Justice Sandeep Mehta

Justice Sandeep Mehta was appointed as a judge at the Rajasthan high court on May 30, 2011. After attaining seniority there, he was elevated as chief justice of Gauhati high court and has been serving there since February 15. Justice Mehta has served as the judge of the high court for more than 12 years.

