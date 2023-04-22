Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Collegium issue is all about mindgame: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Collegium issue is all about mindgame: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

PTI |
Apr 22, 2023 08:50 PM IST

Rijiju made the remarks when asked about various recommendations of the Supreme Court Collegium pending before the government.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday described the collegium issue as a "mindgame", saying he will not talk about it.

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju (File Photo)

He made the remarks here when asked about the various recommendations of the Supreme Court Collegium pending before the government, including those related to appointment of high court chief justices.

"The Collegium issue is all about mindgame. I am not going to talk about it," he said.

Rijiju was speaking on the sidelines of an event to dedicate 254 mobile towers for 4G services to Arunachal Pradesh.

He said the lack of infrastructure facilities in border areas which have tough terrain was a major issue for the locals.

Kiren Rijiju and Tapir Gao represent Arunachal Pradesh in Lok Sabha.

Rijiju has been quite vocal against the Collegium system and once even called it "alien to our Constitution".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
Topics
kiren rijiju india supreme court collegium sc collegium collegium supreme court
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP