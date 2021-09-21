Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Come November, fliers from India, other nations can enter US with vaccine proof
Come November, fliers from India, other nations can enter US with vaccine proof

A senior government official said President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday strict protocols will be in place beginning early November to prevent the spread of coronavirus from international passengers.
Once the protocol is in place, vaccinated fliers from several countries, including those from Europe, the UK, India and Brazil.

Once the protocol is in place, fliers from several countries, including those from Europe, the UK, India and Brazil, would be allowed to enter the US with proof of vaccination.

The new policy will replace a patchwork of travel bans first instituted by President Donald Trump last year and tightened by his successor Joe Biden that restricted travel by non-citizens who have in the prior 14 days been in the United Kingdom, European Union, China, India, Iran, Republic of Ireland, Brazil or South Africa.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the official said all adult foreign nationals would have to be fully vaccinated to enter the country.

“Today, President Biden announced that beginning in early November, US will be putting in place strict protocols to prevent spread of Covid-19 from passengers flying internationally into the US by requiring that adult foreign nationals traveling here be fully vaccinated,” the senior official was quoted as saying.

He said, “But we’re very proud of the fact that we’ve been able to develop a protocol that would permit travel by individuals and families and business people from the EU and UK, as well as from Brazil and India and other countries, to the United States with proof of vaccination.”

As the US would soon be moving towards a consistent requirement for all international fliers, there would be no specific restriction for individual countries. “Critically for our European partners and the UK, this policy means that we'll no longer be implementing current 212(f) travel policies for individual countries as of early November. We’ll be moving to a consistent requirement for all international air travelers coming to the US,” he added.

(With agency inputs)

