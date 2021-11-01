Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked by 266; no change for domestic use

Oil companies have hiked the price of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by ₹266 starting Monday. However, in a major respite for a common man, the hike will not be applicable on domestic LPG cylinders.

With the latest revision in prices, the price of commercial use cylinders in Delhi has crossed the ₹2000-mark and will now be sold for ₹2000.50. Earlier, the 19kg cylinder was being sold at ₹1733.

A 19 kg cylinder will be selling for ₹1950 In Mumbai and in Kolkata and Chennai, an Indane LPG cylinder will be available at the price of ₹2073.50 and ₹2133 respectively.

Domestic LPG cylinder consumers

For domestic LPG cylinder consumers, the price will remain the same.

In Delhi, a non-subsidised gas cylinder of 14.2kg is available for ₹899.50. Prices for the domestic LPG cylinders saw the last hike on October 6, when it was raised by ₹15. Before this, the rates of subsidised and non-subsidised LPG cylinders were hiked by ₹25 on September 1.

The price of the LPG cylinder in Delhi was ₹694 in January this year, which was increased to ₹719 in February. On February 15, the price was increased to ₹769. After this, on February 25, the price of the LPG cylinder was reduced to ₹794. In March, the price of the LPG cylinder was reduced to ₹819. 834.50 in July, then on August 18, the prices increased by ₹25 to ₹859.50.

The two main factors that determine the prices of LPG cylinders in India are the exchange rate of the rupee against the dollar and the global crude oil prices

The hike in the price of cylinders coincides with the increase in rates of petrol and diesel. On Monday, the fuel prices in Delhi saw a hike of 35 paise following which, petrol was selling at ₹109.69 per litre and diesel is retailing at ₹98.42.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON