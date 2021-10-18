‘Committed a sin’: BJP slams Congress over alleged anti-Sardar Patel remarks in CWC meet

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday accused the Congress of “committing a sin” over alleged remarks targeting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which, it said, were made during the Congress Working Committe (CWC) meet on October 16. Citing a media report, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra questioned if Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former chief Rahul Gandhi would reprimand Tariq Hameed Karra, who reportedly made anti-Patel remarks.

“Tariq Hameed Karra said that it was only Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first Prime Minister, who integrated Jammu and Kashmir with India, while Sardar Patel tried his best not to let this happen. He also said that Patel conspired with Jinnah to keep J&K away from India,” Patra said at a media interaction, adding that the entire episode raised a few questions.

Patra then sought to know from Sonia and Rahul Gandhi if they objected to the “vilification” of Sardar Patel. Describing Karra's behaviour at the CWC as “peak sycophancy,” the BJP leader further said, “He himself comes from Jammu and Kashmir, and his only objective was to establish Rahul Gandhi as the next Congress president. This is why he glorified the Gandhi family. One family did everything, and others did absolutely nothing. How can the Congress have such a mentality?”

This proved that the Grand Old Party will insult national heroes just to raise the legacy of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, Patra further said.

A former leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Karra joined the Congress in 2017. A former MP from the Sri Nagar Lok Sabha constituency, he is the first politician from the Valley to be nominated as a member of the CWC.