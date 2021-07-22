Committed to solving issues related to Char Dham Board: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said his government is committed to solving issues related to Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board amicably by talking to the parties concerned including the priests. “We have been already doing that, but despite that, it seems that the priests of the four shrines have doubts that we are going to snatch their rights,” he said during his visit to the rain-affected villages in Uttarkashi district on Wednesday.

Dhami’s statement came amid protests by the priests of the four revered shrines of Char Dham--Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri--for the abolishment of the Board constituted last year.

Also Read | U’khand issued 5.3k more death certificates than last yr between Jan and Apr: RTI

“I want to assure them that their all rights will be kept intact. The government only wants to assist them in improving the facilities for pilgrims. Having said that, we are in favour of any positive changes in the Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board,” Dhami said. He added the government plans to form a committee to speak to the parties concerned on the issues related to the Board. “Based on the recommendations of the committee, further action will be taken.”

The opposition Congress has backed the priests and said the Board should be abolished. “The government should listen to the priests who have been managing the shrines for ages. It should immediately end the controversial Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board and restore the old system of managing the shrines,” said Congress leader Suryakant Dhasmana.