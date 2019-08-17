Communication blackout in Jammu region ends, 2G mobile internet services restored in 5 districts

india

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 09:21 IST

Mobile internet services have been restored in five districts of Jammu region - Jammu, Reasi, Samba, Kathu, and Udhampur on Saturday morning after 12 days of restrictions, ANI reported.

While the Jammu region has got some relief, the communication blackout in Kashmir valley continues.

Mobile internet services had been suspended in Jammu and Kashmir on April 5 ahead of the Centre abrogating Article 370 which gave special status to the state. The government also split the state into two union territories.

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam announced at a press conference in Srinagar that telecom connectivity would gradually be restored in a phased manner. He said the government has to keep in mind the constant threat posed by terrorist organisations using mobile connectivity to organise terror attacks. Most lines would be functioning before the weekend is over, he said.

Also on Friday, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it would like to give the government some more time to restore normalcy in the region.

The apex court was hearing a petition by Anuradha Bhasin, the executive editor of Kashmir Times who has challenged the restrictions in the region. She had sought relaxation on mobile, landline, Internet services and movement of journalists in Jammu and Kashmir.

A heavy deployment of security forces continue across Kashmir valley.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 09:18 IST