Communication woes lead to low turnout for 2nd dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Bihar

Around 67% healthcare workers (HCWs), who took the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine on January 16, returned to take the second shot, as the exercise began in Bihar on Monday.

The state health department, however, claimed there was no hesitancy among HCWs to take the second shot, as 12,101 were given the second jab as against 18,122 who took the first shot on January 16.

The low turnout for the second shot of vaccine was attributed to communication issues, as many beneficiaries claimed they did not receive any intimation through SMS on their mobile phones.

“The low turnout for second dose on the opening day was because of communication issues. Many civil surgeons and superintendents of medical colleges claimed that many eligible beneficiaries did not receive SMS on their mobile phones for the second shot of the vaccine today,” said Manoj Kumar, executive director of the State health Society, Bihar.

“We have asked the respective facility in-charge to follow-up manually with those who are eligible for the second jab by calling up and reminding them. There is absolutely no hesitancy in taking the second jab,” added Kumar.

Among those who did not turn up were some who had taken ill, while others were either on leave or out of station. A minor percentage of HCWs reported that they will take the second jab after a week or so, said Dr Binod Kumar Singh, superintendent of Patna’s Nalanda Medical College Hospital, where 47 out of 59 turned up to take the second dose on Monday.

The Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) reported 92.5% coverage, as 86 out of 93 HCWs eligible took the second dose on Monday, said its superintendent Dr IS Thakur.

The Vardhaman Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) at Pawapuri in Nalanda reported 54% coverage as against its target of 131 for the second dose.

As many as 40 HCWs were vaccinated at Sri Krishna Medical College in Muzaffarpur against, said its superintendent Dr BS Jha. The SKMCH had vaccinated 19 on the first day of the vaccination campaign on January 16.

Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College Hospital in Gaya and Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital in Bhagalpur reported second-day coverage of 80% and 51%, respectively.

Second dose vaccination figures of AIIMS-Patna were not available as its superintendent Dr CM did not respond to phone calls or text message. As many as 100 HCWs had taken the first jab on January 16.

Mondays and Thursdays have been earmarked for administering the second shot of vaccine in the state.