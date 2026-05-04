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Communities object to Karnataka’s new SC internal quota

Communities in Karnataka oppose new Scheduled Caste reservation policies, fearing reduced job access despite internal allocations, amidst legal challenges.

Published on: May 04, 2026 06:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
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Certain communities falling within the state’s new policy for Scheduled Caste internal reservations have expressed objections to the restructuring even as the government moves ahead with recruitment under the new framework.

Communities object to Karnataka’s new SC internal quota

The revised policy places Alemari (nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes) alongside Lambanis, Bhovis, Koramas and Korachas within a single 4.5% quota category, while introducing a 20% internal allocation for the nomadic groups. Both sides within this category have raised concerns, arguing that the arrangement narrows their access to government jobs rather than expanding it.

Leaders representing the Alemari communities have objected to being grouped with “larger and relatively better-represented castes”, saying this dilutes their share despite the internal allocation. Their demand centres on a separate quota, as recommended by the Justice HN Nagmohan Das Commission.

“The chief minister has cheated the nomadic communities by not keeping his promise of providing 1% reservation,” a Congress leader representing these groups said on the condition of anonymity. “Getting 20% share within the 4.5% reservation to Category C is a lie.”

Even as objections mount, the government has begun implementing the revised structure. Recruitment for 56,432 government posts, which had briefly stalled following the policy shift, has resumed, though appointments remain subject to the Karnataka high court’s final decision.

“Recruitment notifications issued without incorporating internal reservation will be withdrawn and reissued in line with the revised policy,” home minister G Parameshwara said.

To reduce disruption, the state has clarified that recruitment processes where examinations have already been conducted will not be altered, while new notifications will follow the revised quota.

The new system has also required changes in recruitment procedures. A 400-point roster has been introduced to accommodate fractional allocations such as 5.25%, replacing the earlier format and complicating implementation in smaller batches.

“A recruitment notification should have posts not less than 15 in the same cadre to ensure implementation of internal reservation,” a senior official said, noting that smaller batches would fall into a common pool where all Scheduled Caste groups compete together.

Legal challenges to the policy are already underway, with petitions filed in the Karnataka high court seeking revisions, including a separate quota for nomadic communities.

The government has indicated that any expansion beyond the current reservation cap — including an earlier proposal to increase the Scheduled Caste quota — will depend on judicial approval. “If the high court rules in favour, the additional 6% will be treated as backlog,” Siddaramaiah said.

Food and civil supplies Minister KH Muniyappa described the restructuring as a long-awaited measure. “Today, all 101 marginalized communities got justice,” he said.

However, the response from Alemari tribes and communities such as Lambanis and Bhovis suggests that the attempt to rebalance representation has created a new contest within the quota system, even as it seeks to resolve older inequalities.

 
nomadic tribes
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