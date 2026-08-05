Complaint against Noida teen who ‘abused’ PM Modi at NEET protest dropped

The complainant in the case against a 15-year-old girl over her abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the CJP protest has withdrawn the complaint, saying she no longer wished to pursue it as the teenager had apologised and the PM had forgiven her.

The complainant said the zero FIR was registered on July 29 based on a complaint lodged by her at the Expressway police station in Noida. (X/HT Photo)

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Supreme Court lawyer Smriti Singh, who had lodged the complaint, said on Tuesday that the FIR was initially filed against eight girls, with the being the first among them.

She said the zero FIR was registered on July 29 based on a complaint lodged by her at the Expressway police station in Noida.

The case was registered under sections 352 (insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 353(1) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(1) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), she said.

“Since the PM forgave them, I also do not want to pursue the matter further,” Singh said.