Complaint against Vinod Kambli, wife for assaulting singer Ankit Tiwari’s father

Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari’s father has filed a police complaint against former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli’s wife at Mumbai’s Bangur Nagar Police Station.

Ankit’s father, Raj Kumar Tiwari, on Sunday claimed that Kambli’s wife Andrea Hewitt allegedly assaulted the 59-year-old by punching him in a Mumbai mall.

She did not stop there and even took off her sandals to beat him.

Yesterday, a woman accused me of touching her and she hit me. I told my sons about the incident. The woman and her husband Vinod Kambli started to fight with us. They should apologise to us publicly, we will pursue the case further, RK Tiwari told ANI.

However, Kambli and his wife alleged that Tiwari deliberately brushed his hand against Hewitt.

“A man brushed himself against me and passed an inappropriate comment at me. What I did afterwards was right. Soon after his sons came and started arguing with me, later we filed an FIR,” Hewitt told ANI.

The Bangur Nagar police are now investigating the matter and will take further action after their preliminary investigations.

No arrest has been made so far in the case.