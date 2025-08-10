Complaint alleges BJP MP Suresh Gopi is 'missing', student leader seeks probe

A Kerala Students' Union (KSU) leader on Sunday accused senior Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister Suresh Gopi of being “inaccessible” to the people of his constituency and district for an extended period, and filed a “missing” complaint with the police. Kerala Students' Union leader Gokul Guruvayoor files “missing” complaint against BJP minister Suresh Gopi, alleging he is "inaccessible" to his constituency.(X-@TheSureshGopi)

KSU is the student wing of the Congress party. The leader, Gokul Guruvayoor, raised concerns over Gopi’s alleged absence from Thrissur, where he serves as the Lok Sabha MP, PTI reported.

He alleged that Gopi has not visited the constituency in the last three months and has remained silent on the recent arrest of two Catholic nuns from Kerala in Chhattisgarh.

“Even if Gopi was a leader who had completely concentrated on the Christian vote bank during the last Lok Sabha polls and gifted a golden crown to a church to woo the community votes, he kept mum when the nuns suffered humiliation and arrest in the BJP-ruled state,” Guruvayoor told PTI.

The two nuns and a co-accused were arrested for alleged human trafficking and forced conversion and were released from Durg Central Jail in Chhattisgarh on August 1 after a court granted them bail, saying the case was based on “mere suspicion.”

The Catholic nuns, Preethy Mary and Vandana Francis, were welcomed outside the jail by several leaders from Kerala, including LDF MPs.

The KSU leader further charged that Gopi was unreachable even when authorities sought his presence for inaugurating a major central government project implemented under the Thrissur Corporation.

“The union minister was inaccessible not just to ordinary people of the constituency, even those in responsible positions in the state could not reach him,” the KSU leader alleged.

Gokul said he sent the missing complaint to the East Police via email on Sunday morning and plans to submit a hard copy at the police station on Monday.

He added that the KSU would launch a poster campaign across the district starting Monday, demanding action to locate the “missing union minister.”

With PTI inputs