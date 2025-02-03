Slugfest erupts over Suresh Gopi’s ‘upper caste’ remark

Union minister of state Suresh Gopi’s comment on Sunday that “upper caste” members should handle the tribal affairs portfolio and vice versa has triggered widespread criticism, with the ruling front and the Opposition calling him a “piper of the chaturvarna” (caste system), and demanding his removal from the Union ministry. Gopi, however, later backtracked, claiming that his statement was made with good intentions. Following the row, Suresh Gopi said his remarks were “twisted out of context” and agreed to withdraw them. (HT Photo)

Gopi, who represents the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, made the remark at an election rally in New Delhi for an NDA candidate.

Also read | Media misleading public perception of film industry: Suresh Gopi

“It’s a curse of our country that a non-tribal person would never be made in-charge of the tribal affairs ministry. It is my desire and my dream that a member of the ‘upper caste’ should be made the tribal minister in order to bring progress in the community. Let a Brahmin or a Naidu take charge — there would be real change. Similarly, a tribal person should be given charge of the welfare of forward communities,” he said.

Expressing his desire to handle the tribal affairs portfolio, the minister said he had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate the ministry to him. “However, there are certain precedents in portfolio allocations,” he added.

Gopi’s remarks triggered widespread criticism across Kerala.

Also read | Union minister Suresh Gopi calls Indira Gandhi ‘Mother of India’

CPI state secretary Benoy Viswam lashed out at Gopi, calling him a “piper of the chaturvarna” (caste system), and demanded his removal from the Union ministry.

“He may withdraw the remarks and apologise. But the country has seen and heard his remarks. He and his party are the pipers of the ‘chaturvarna’ system who back the Manusmriti and its casteist thoughts,” he said.

Senior CPI(M) leader and Alathur MP K Radhakrishnan said Gopi’s remarks are a violation of his constitutional oath. “He took an oath on the constitution. The Constitution states that all citizens are equal. His remarks are a violation of the Constitutional principles. Also, who decides if a person is from a ‘high caste’?” he said.

Also read | Suresh Gopi thinks he will be given the space to do films by the government

Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan said Gopi’s remarks point to his “political immaturity”. “A person who starts from the grassroots and reaches the top rungs of the political ladder would never say such things. He needs more political experience,” he said.

Following the row, Gopi said his remarks were “twisted out of context” and agreed to withdraw them.

“I have only said the current system must change. But my remarks are being twisted. My critics want to tarnish the budget and its announcements. If you didn’t like my remarks, I am withdrawing them,” he said.