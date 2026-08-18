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Complaints by some members can't warrant probe into housing society's finances: Bombay HC

The court made the observation while quashing an order passed by a deputy registrar initiating an inquiry into a housing society in Mumbai's Kurla.

Updated on: Aug 18, 2026, 10:54:50 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Complaints raised by a couple of disgruntled society members cannot be a reason to initiate an inquiry into the financial affairs of a housing society, the Bombay High Court observed last week. The court made the observation while quashing an order passed by a deputy registrar initiating an inquiry under the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies (MCS) Act, 1960 into the financial conditions of a housing society in Kurla.

The court made the observation while quashing an order passed by a deputy registrar initiating an inquiry under the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies (MCS) Act, 1960. (HT Photo)
The court made the observation while quashing an order passed by a deputy registrar initiating an inquiry under the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies (MCS) Act, 1960. (HT Photo)

Setting aside the deputy registrar’s order of September 29, 2025, ordering an inquiry into the financial affairs of the Kurla Kamgar Cooperative Housing Society (KKCHS), a division bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Ashish Chavan observed that section 83 of the MCS Act clearly stated that the inquiry into the society’s financial conditions can be made either suo motu (on his own) by the registrar or on receiving a complaint from “not less than one-fifth of the capacity of members”. In this case, the registrar had set up the inquiry suo motu but cited complaints received from two members of the society as source material.

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housing societybombay hchigh courtmumbai
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