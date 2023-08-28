Glitches mar distribution of Onam kits in Kerala

KOCHI: With just two days left for the main Onam festivities in Kerala, there have been complaints over the slow distribution of the free Onam kits by the state government through ration shops. Kochi: Artists work on statues ahead of the festival of Onam in Kochi. (PTI)

The LDF government had earlier said that the free ration kits will be distributed from August 23 to 26. But the supply of kits was marred by glitches and a shortage of certain items like payasam mix.

While the distribution should have been completed by Saturday night, “Only 10% of the beneficiaries got the kits from local PDS shops,” an official of the Civil Supplies Department said.

On Sunday, the supply picked up pace, but there were still glitches linked to the working of ePOS machines in the morning, he added.

The free kits for Onam this year are restricted to the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries who carry the yellow ration cards. As per the state government’s figures, a total of 6,07, 691 kits will be distributed this year including 5.87 lakh AAY beneficiaries. The kits will also be supplied to orphanages and destitute homes across the state. Last year, the kits were distributed to around 83 lakh ration card holders.

The kits contain coconut oil, sambar powder, ghee, payasam mix, cashew nuts, green gram, tea, salt, coriander power, turmeric powder, green gram dal, ghee, chilli powder and cloth bag.

Food and civil supplies minister GR Anil said, “Kits will be distributed to all beneficiaries by Monday. Steps have been taken to address grievances related to faulty ePOS machines or BSNL or Aadhaar authentication.”

However, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan flayed the LDF government for not being able to supply even six lakh kits.

“The government first said it would give kits to 87 lakh people. It was then restricted to six lakh people. But even 10% of those people have not got the kits. The civil supplies corporation is put under mercy killing like the KSRTC. ₹3400 crore has to be paid to civil supplies department. Even the cost of the kits distributed during the pandemic has not been paid. And the CM comes to Puthuppally and says there is no inflation in Kerala. They are living in glass palaces. They should come down to the ground and see the reality,” said Satheesan.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vishnu Varma Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment. ...view detail