Complete Ayodhya projects in time-bound manner: Yogi Adityanath
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed development projects in Ayodhya on Sunday and instructed officials to settle issues related with land acquisition and complete work in a time-bound manner.
In Ayodhya to review development projects, the CM met president of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, at Mani Ram Das Ji Ki Chavni.
Das is not well for the past several months.
“According to PM Narendra Modi’s vision, commitment is to make Ayodhya a world-class destination,” the chief minister told media persons before leaving Ayodhya after the meeting.
“After the bhumi pujan of Ram Mandir by PM Narendra Modi, flow of devotees and tourists in Ayodhya has increased. This shows there is a lot of potential in Ayodhya,” said the CM.
“Spiritual and commercial development of Ayodhya will be carried out. Projects of various departments are being executed here,” pointed out the CM.
Adityanath also informed that states want to open their guest houses and various akharas want to open dharamshalas in Ayodhya.
The Ayodhya administration is acquiring land for the expansion of the airport which has been named as Sri Ram International Airport. The administration is also acquiring land for the new Ayodhya township.
The CM also instructed officials to make arrangements for parking of vehicles at important places connecting various parikrama routes.
The officials were told to ensure proper lighting facilities at all the ghats, roads, crossings, parikrama marg and other places.
CM Adityanath instructed officials to communicate directly with shopkeepers who have been displaced due to widening of roads and other developmental projects and ensure their rehabilitation.
He also instructed officials to make sure that drains do not fall into river Saryu.
'Ram Ki Paidi' is to be developed on the lines of 'Hari ki Paidi' in Haridwar, the CM told officials and urged them to begin cruise service from Naya Ghat at the earliest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From 'FDI', 'naraz fufi ji' to swipe at Derek O'Brien: PM Modi's top quotes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli flood: Rescue ops on via 2nd tunnel at Tapovan, over 30 feared trapped
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Working for small farmers’, says PM Modi in Parliament amid farm stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi announces ex gratia of ₹2 lakh to kin of those killed in Uttarakhand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmer producer bodies to benefit UP, Bihar most: Radha Mohan Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Complete Ayodhya projects in time-bound manner: Yogi Adityanath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
U'khand glacier burst: Scientists leave for Joshimath for surveillance, reconnai
'Country needs to be saved from foreign destructive ideology': PM Modi in RS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Toll climbs to 10, 153 still missing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid impasse, govt asks Twitter to take down 1,178 accounts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's daily Covid-19 toll remains below 100 for 3rd day, new cases 11,831
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rise in jellyfish numbers, coral bleaching among impacts on India’s coastline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Light rain, thunderstorm likely over northeast India today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three J&K districts to elect DDC chairpersons, their deputies today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What is glacial lake outburst flood? What happened in Uttarakhand's Chamoli?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox