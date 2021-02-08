IND USA
CM Yogi Adityanath informed that states want to open their guest houses and various akharas want to open dharamshalas in Ayodhya.
Complete Ayodhya projects in time-bound manner: Yogi Adityanath

CM Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to communicate directly with shopkeepers who have been displaced due to widening of roads and other developmental projects.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:59 AM IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed development projects in Ayodhya on Sunday and instructed officials to settle issues related with land acquisition and complete work in a time-bound manner.

In Ayodhya to review development projects, the CM met president of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, at Mani Ram Das Ji Ki Chavni.

Das is not well for the past several months.

“According to PM Narendra Modi’s vision, commitment is to make Ayodhya a world-class destination,” the chief minister told media persons before leaving Ayodhya after the meeting.

“After the bhumi pujan of Ram Mandir by PM Narendra Modi, flow of devotees and tourists in Ayodhya has increased. This shows there is a lot of potential in Ayodhya,” said the CM.

“Spiritual and commercial development of Ayodhya will be carried out. Projects of various departments are being executed here,” pointed out the CM.

Adityanath also informed that states want to open their guest houses and various akharas want to open dharamshalas in Ayodhya.

The Ayodhya administration is acquiring land for the expansion of the airport which has been named as Sri Ram International Airport. The administration is also acquiring land for the new Ayodhya township.

The CM also instructed officials to make arrangements for parking of vehicles at important places connecting various parikrama routes.

The officials were told to ensure proper lighting facilities at all the ghats, roads, crossings, parikrama marg and other places.

CM Adityanath instructed officials to communicate directly with shopkeepers who have been displaced due to widening of roads and other developmental projects and ensure their rehabilitation.

He also instructed officials to make sure that drains do not fall into river Saryu.

'Ram Ki Paidi' is to be developed on the lines of 'Hari ki Paidi' in Haridwar, the CM told officials and urged them to begin cruise service from Naya Ghat at the earliest.

