‘Complete jungle raj’: Arvind Kejriwal hits at Amit Shah over law and order in Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Sunday that there is a “jungle raj” in the national capital, urging Union home minister Amit Shah to take effective action.



Kejriwal's statement came in response to three shooting incidents that took place within a 24-hour period in Delhi. Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal (ANI)

“Law and order has collapsed in Delhi. There is complete jungle raj. People are feeling unsafe in the country's capital. Delhi's law and order comes under Amit Shah ji. He will have to take effective steps immediately,” Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Reacting to reports of various crime incidents, AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the Delhi lieutenant governor is currently on a foreign trip, while BJP MPs are absent.



“Rise of Gangs & Gangsters in Delhi. Firing for extortion at Nangloi Sweet shop. ⁠Firing for extortion at Naraina Car showroom. ⁠3 crores worth Jwellery looter at Gulabi Bagh. ⁠Shots fired at Mahipalpur Hotel. LG saab on Foreign trip, BJP MPs missing,” Bharadwaj wrote in a post on X.

Bharadwaj urged the lieutenant governor to take action, alleging that for the past two years, he has obstructed the Delhi government's efforts and failed to fulfill his responsibilities.

“I request you with folded hands that please do some work now. You have spent the last 2 years only in stopping the work of Delhi Government. You kept finding our shortcomings. But you have completely failed in the responsibility that is yours. Your vote is also in Gujarat but we have to stay in Delhi,” Saurabh Bharadwaj added in another post.

Two instances of firing by armed gangs were reported in Delhi, hours after another firing targeted a second-hand luxury car showroom in the national capital.



A gang of unidentified shooters targeted a hotel in south Delhi's Mahipalpur area during early hours on Saturday. Around 2.30 am, two men came on a motorcycle and fired around five to six bullets at the main entrance gate of Impress Hotel in south Delhi.