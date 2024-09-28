Kejriwal seeking accommodation in New Delhi, says Atishi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who is set to vacate the chief minister’s official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road, is looking for accommodation in the New Delhi assembly constituency — a seat he represents as a legislator — current CM Atishi said on Saturday. Arvind Kejriwal represents the New Delhi seat in the state assembly. (HT Photo)

“Arvind Kejriwal is an honest leader. That is why, even though he has served as the chief minister for 10 years, he does not have a house in Delhi. He is looking for a house to move to,” Atishi said during a press conference at the AAP headquarters.

Separately, the AAP in a statement said that Kejriwal is prioritising locations near New Delhi. “Arvind Kejriwal, also an MLA from New Delhi, intends to remain connected with his elected constituency. He is looking for a property which is clear of all sorts of encumbrances and disputes,” the statement said.

“An outpouring of support has flooded in for AAP national convener and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, with people from all walks of life—MLAs, councillors, party workers, and everyday citizens—offering him accommodation. Regardless of their social, economic, or political backgrounds, Delhiites have opened their hearts and homes to Arvind Kejriwal. Some have requested him to live with them, others have offered shared spaces, and many have provided vacant places for him to stay,” it said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party hit back, saying that the AAP is repeating an old argument that has no relevance for the people.

“The chief minister’s claim that Kejriwal is an honest politician and has no house in Delhi is an old argument, which holds no relevance for the people. In the past, prominent leaders like Madan Lal Khurana, Sheila Dikshit, and Sushma Swaraj have vacated their government accommodations without making any excuses after stepping down from the chief minister’s position. If Kejriwal does not have a bungalow, he can rent a house,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.

Kejriwal stepped down as chief minister on September 17. As per convention, a former CM has two-three weeks from the date of resignation to vacate the official residence, and Kejriwal had last week stated that he will move out after the Navratris begin, in the first week of October.

Last week, the AAP had demanded that Kejriwal be provided an accommodation in Lutyens Delhi, noting that it is his right as the chief of a national party, stating that it is “not a matter of privilege, but a necessity to ensure smooth functioning”. AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta also wrote to the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (director, estates) about the same.