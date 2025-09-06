Computer science graduate among two held for running Mephedrone factory in Hyderabad

Mumbai: Two people, including a computer science graduate, were arrested on Friday for allegedly running a Mephedrone (MD) factory in Telangana’s Hyderabad. During the raid, 5 kg 790 grams of MD and 35,500 litres of chemicals were found in possession of Voleti and Patwari. (Sourced)

The Mira Bhayandar–Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police crime branch raided a factory in Cherlapally’s Navodaya Colony on Friday and arrested Srinivas Vijay Murthy Voleti and his accomplice, Tanaji Pandharinath Patwari.

“During the raid, 5 kg 790 grams of MD, 35,500 litres of chemicals, and other materials required for manufacturing MD were found in possession of Voleti and Patwari,” an officer said.

Voleti owned two companies — Vagdevi Lab at Navodaya Colony, started in 2020, which produces COVID-related molecules; and Vagdevi Innoscience in Telangana’s Nacharam, established in 2015, which focuses on research and development, the officer said.

Police had previously arrested 10 people in connection with the case, which led to Friday’s arrests.

The Crime Branch team, while patrolling near the Kashimira bus stop, found a 23-year-old Bangladeshi national woman, Fatima Murad Shaikh alias Molla, with 105 grams of MD on August 8.

A case was registered against her at the Kashigaon police station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

During interrogation, Fatima said she had purchased the narcotic substance from accused Kader Badshah Rehman Shaikh (41), residing in Dahisar West.

Based on information gathered from Kader, the police traced Javed Umaruddin Mansoori (38) from Nayanagar in Mira Road East, who further led the police to Mohammad Faheem Hafeez Rehman Malik (46) and Firoz alias Niyaz Naeem Shaikh (39).

The police also arrested five others, including Firoz alias Niyaz Naeem Shaikh (39), and seized MD worth ₹5.5 lakh. The others arrested have been identified as Mustafa Yunus Khan (22), Imran Aslam Khan (33), Firoz Aslam Khan (33), Javed Aslam Khan (38), and Salim Khan (38).

“We are investigating the case further to find out from where Voleti acquired the raw material to manufacture the MD,” said Madan Ballal, assistant commissioner of police (MBVV crime).