‘Concerned about dignified life’: SC relief to blind man, mother

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the abject poverty of an elderly woman and her visually challenged son in Odisha and directed the Odisha government to ensure all social security benefits and basic amenities are provided to them. Representational image (HT Archive)

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana said, “Here there is a person who unfortunately is blind and his 80-year old mother who have no dwelling unit….We are concerned about their sustenance and a dignified life to which the person and his mother are entitled to.”

Taking cognisance of media reports describing their plight, the bench directed the Odisha government to provide details of the monthly emoluments, if any, provided to the 80-year-old Radhika Bhue and her 56-year-old visually impaired son Japa Bhue besides housing and other provisions under any Central or state scheme.

On court’s enquiry whether old age pension is provided to the mother and disability pension to the son, the Odisha government submitted to the court that both are paid an amount of ₹3500 per month under the respective heads. In addition, the state pointed out that a dwelling unit has been provided to the mother and her two sons under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna. The mother-son duo are also receiving a free supply of foodgrains every month.

The court asked the state to provide details of these benefits within four weeks as it gathered from various news reports on how the duo are living in a makeshift house which is in a dilapidated condition. The reports further suggested that the family is unable to live a decent life due to the meagre pension and small quantity of foodgrains provided by the state.

As the member-secretary of the Odisha Legal Services Authority (OLSA) joined the proceedings virtually, the bench directed the authority to ensure the specially abled Japa Bhue is provided a regular source of employment. “Japa Bhue, who is a visually impaired person, is directed to be engaged as a para-legal volunteer for sensitising specially abled persons.” The court directed a fixed honorarium to be paid to him which is not below the amount stipulated under the Minimum Wages Act.

The OLSA was directed to coordinate with the district legal service authority and chief medical officer of the district hospital nearest to Bagadia village in Subarnapur district where they reside, in providing them any immediate medical assistance. Further, the court directed the Authority to furnish a report on whether a dwelling unit has been allotted to the family and the benefits under the social welfare schemes being extended to them.

The court said, “Prima facie it seems that Japa Bhue is entitled to a separate dwelling unit,” as it asked the member secretary to examine this aspect in terms of the various government schemes. In the event, such entitlement exists, the OLSA was directed to take up the matter with the state government.

For the present, the bench directed all basic amenities to be provided to the two persons and posted the matter in July for issuing further directions. On the next date, the court will consider the affidavit of the state government, to be filed by the Additional Chief Secretary on the amounts and benefits dispersed so far and the arrears, if any, they are entitled to.

Japa Bhue is blind since birth and since the recent death of his father, he became dependent on his elderly mother. Financial constraints forced the family to survive in a pathetic condition, with food hardly available on some days when they would turn to local neighbours for survival.

For now, the court’s orders will fetch some respite to the harsh conditions of survival faced by the mother-son duo. The cognisance of this case by the top court would even signal to all state governments to be vigilant of their social service purpose and to re-orient the welfare-oriented government to the needy citizens under various schemes and legislations.