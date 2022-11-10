Concerns grow over detention of eight former navy officers in Qatar

Concerns about the detention of eight former Indian Navy personnel in Qatar have grown following the emergence of unsubstantiated reports that they have been charged with espionage.

Over the past few days, posts by Pakistani users on social media and on Pakistani forums have claimed the men were facing charges of espionage. People familiar with the matter, however, rubbished these claims.

“This clearly appears to be an attempt to muddy the waters. Some of these social media posts even claimed the Indians were held following a tip-off from the Pakistani side, so one can clearly infer who is behind the mischief,” one of the people cited above said.

It is understood that the Indian side has not been formally informed by Qatari authorities of any charges being filed against the men, who have been in detention for more than 70 days.

Indian officials have so far been granted consular access to the detained men on two occasions – once in early October and again this month. The men, including naval officers who retired at the rank of captain or commander, have been able to speak to their families.

All the eight former naval personnel were working for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private firm owned by an Oman Air Force officer that provides training and other services to Qatar’s armed forces and security agencies.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a regular news briefing last week that India is making all possible efforts for the early release and repatriation of the eight former naval personnel