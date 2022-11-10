Home / India News / Concerns grow over detention of eight former navy officers in Qatar

Concerns grow over detention of eight former navy officers in Qatar

india news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 04:38 AM IST

Over the past few days, posts by Pakistani users on social media and on Pakistani forums have claimed the men were facing charges of espionage. People familiar with the matter, however, rubbished these claims.

All the eight former naval personnel were working for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private firm owned by an Oman Air Force officer that provides training and other services to Qatar’s armed forces and security agencies.
All the eight former naval personnel were working for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private firm owned by an Oman Air Force officer that provides training and other services to Qatar’s armed forces and security agencies.
ByHT Correspondent

Concerns about the detention of eight former Indian Navy personnel in Qatar have grown following the emergence of unsubstantiated reports that they have been charged with espionage.

Over the past few days, posts by Pakistani users on social media and on Pakistani forums have claimed the men were facing charges of espionage. People familiar with the matter, however, rubbished these claims.

“This clearly appears to be an attempt to muddy the waters. Some of these social media posts even claimed the Indians were held following a tip-off from the Pakistani side, so one can clearly infer who is behind the mischief,” one of the people cited above said.

It is understood that the Indian side has not been formally informed by Qatari authorities of any charges being filed against the men, who have been in detention for more than 70 days.

Indian officials have so far been granted consular access to the detained men on two occasions – once in early October and again this month. The men, including naval officers who retired at the rank of captain or commander, have been able to speak to their families.

All the eight former naval personnel were working for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private firm owned by an Oman Air Force officer that provides training and other services to Qatar’s armed forces and security agencies.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a regular news briefing last week that India is making all possible efforts for the early release and repatriation of the eight former naval personnel

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
qatar indian navy
qatar indian navy

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out