Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday assured farmer groups that his government would review and address their concerns, following a meeting with representatives of multiple organisations at Suvarna Soudha. Concerns of farmers will be addressed: Karnataka CM

The Chief Minister said the administration had already taken several steps for farmers and would continue to examine their demands. “The government has already taken many measures to resolve the issues of all farmers, including sugarcane growers, and we will consider every demand and find a solution,” he said.

He highlighted support being provided to the dairy sector. “Since our government came to power, we have been giving an incentive of ₹5 per litre of milk. At present, farmers receive rupees 5 crore in incentives every day for the purchase of one crore litres of milk,” he said.

Addressing complaints about irregularities in sugarcane procurement, Siddaramaiah said steps were being taken to prevent manipulation in cane weight and streamline the process. “Measures have been taken to prevent cheating in sugarcane weight and to ensure that yield determination is done scientifically,” he said.

He also said that the government would undo changes made to the Land Reforms Act by the previous administration. “Action will be taken to withdraw the amendments made by the previous government to the Land Reforms Act,” he said.

Farmer representatives placed a series of demands, including uninterrupted electricity for irrigation, revival of the Akrama Sakrama scheme, higher compensation for crop loss due to wildlife, a corpus fund for procurement of farm produce, veterinary appointments at the panchayat level, and filling staff posts at the newly established sugar commissionerate in Belagavi.

Several organisations honoured the Chief Minister during the meeting, citing the government’s efforts to address issues faced by sugarcane and maize farmers. Officials said the concerns raised would be examined in consultation with the departments concerned.

Siddaramaiah said the administration was committed to improving electricity supply. “The government is committed to providing farmers with continuous quality power for seven hours. As power generation increases, supply will also be increased. A meeting will be held with officials regarding this,” he said.

He added that the government would not compromise on its responsibilities. “The government will not deceive farmers in any way,” he said. “Our government is farmer friendly and makes sincere efforts to provide fair solutions to all problems.”