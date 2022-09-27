Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Conditions becoming favourable for further monsoon withdrawal: IMD

Published on Sep 27, 2022 08:28 AM IST

IMD said that the monsoon withdrew from parts of southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch on September 21

The monsoon withdrawal was delayed due to incessant rain in parts of northwest India last week. (Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent

Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of the monsoon from more parts of northwest and adjoining central India over the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

IMD said that the monsoon withdrew from parts of southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch on September 21. The further withdrawal was delayed due to incessant rain in parts of northwest India last week.

IMD said that cyclonic circulations were separately lying over central Pakistan and west central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood while a Western Disturbance was affecting the Himalayas. Under the influence of these systems, widespread light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm and lightning were very likely in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Odisha until September 29.

Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall thunderstorms and lightning were very likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal Assam, Meghalaya, Andaman & Nicobar Islands till October 1.

