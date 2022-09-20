Home / India News / Conditions becoming favourable for monsoon withdrawal from parts of NW India

Conditions becoming favourable for monsoon withdrawal from parts of NW India

india news
Published on Sep 20, 2022 08:36 AM IST

The monsoon last year began its retreat after mid-October and withdrew from the country by October 25

September 17 is the normal date for the beginning of monsoon withdrawal from the region. (PTI)
September 17 is the normal date for the beginning of monsoon withdrawal from the region. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

Conditions are becoming favourable for the monsoon withdrawal from parts of northwest India and Kutch during the next 24 hours, India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. An anti-cyclonic flow over the region was expected to cause dry weather in western Rajasthan, Punjab, and adjoining areas of Haryana during the next five days.

September 17 is the normal date for the beginning of monsoon withdrawal from the region. The monsoon last year began its retreat after mid-October and withdrew from the country by October 25. It was the seventh most delayed monsoon withdrawal since 1975.

The commencement of monsoon withdrawal this year is a month earlier compared to last year. The normal date for the complete withdrawal of the monsoon from the country is October 15. The southwest monsoon retreated on or after October 25 five times between 2010 and 2021.

A low-pressure area was separately lying over the northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha-west Bengal coast with an associated cyclonic circulation. It was likely to move northwestwards towards the north Odisha-West Bengal coast and become more marked during the next 12 hours. A cyclonic circulation was lying over central parts of south Uttar Pradesh at lower tropospheric levels.

A western disturbance was also affecting the western Himalayan region and was expected to cause widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, eastern Madhya Pradesh until September 23.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out