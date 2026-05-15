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Conducted special coaching classes, dictated questions: What CBI said on NEET kingpin

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said it has identified the alleged “kingpin” behind the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 07:22 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said it has arrested PV Kulkarni, the alleged “kingpin” behind the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, accusing him of conducting “special coaching classes” at his Pune residence where he allegedly dictated questions, answer options and correct responses that later matched the actual examination paper.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said it has arrested the alleged “kingpin” behind the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.(Amit shukla )

Also Read | NEET paper leak traced back to NTA insider, CBI tells court; 2 more held

Special classes, dictated questions and notes

According to the agency, the accused, identified as PV Kulkarni, allegedly mobilised students in the last week of April with the help of another accused, Manisha Waghmare, who was arrested on May 14.

The CBI alleged that Kulkarni conducted special coaching sessions where he dictated questions, answer options and correct responses, which students copied by hand into notebooks.

The agency said the handwritten notes recovered during the investigation “exactly tallied” with the actual Chemistry paper of the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, on Friday questioned the director of a prominent coaching institute in Maharashtra’s Latur city, officials said.

A CBI team visited the residence of Shivraj Motegaonkar, director of Renukai Chemistry Classes (RCC), in the Shivnagar area late Thursday night and again on Friday morning as part of its inquiry into the case.

Officials said the agency team, comprising 28 members and currently stationed in Latur, has been conducting searches and questioning persons linked to the probe.

The NEET-UG 2026 examination, held on May 3 for admission to undergraduate medical courses, was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a paper leak, after which the Centre handed over the investigation to the CBI.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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