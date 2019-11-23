‘Will form Maharashtra govt with Sena, NCP’: Cong post Ajit Pawar’s knockout

india

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 15:26 IST

Hours after Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister early on Saturday morning, the Congress insisted that the party, along with the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress party, will form the government in Maharashtra.

“We will form the three party government. We are together to defeat the BJP-led government on the floor of the House,” senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel said at a press conference in Mumbai.

The Congress leader was severely critical of the way Fadnavis and Pawar were sworn in and said the Congress will mount both political and legal challenges.

“The clandestine swearing in of Fadnavis is a black day in the history of Maharashtra. They have crossed all limits of shamelessness. We will fight politically, legally,” he said.

While conceding that Ajit Pawar’s decision to ally with the BJP took the Congress by surprise, he denied that the grand old party, NCP and the Sena had delayed firming up their plan for government formation which allowed the BJP to sneak in.

ALSO WATCH | BJP’S Devendra Fadnavis back as Maharashtra CM, Ajit Pawar his deputy

“There was no delay at all in the process of forming the three-party government. But Ajit Pawar’s step was a surprise for us,” Patel said.

The Congress has 44 seats in the 288-member House while the NCP has 54 and the Shiv Sena has 56.

Shortly before Patel’s presser, NCP chief Sharad at a joint press conference with Shiv Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray said the BJP doesn’t have the number to survive a floor test and hinted that his nephew could face disciplinary action. Thackeray described Fadnavis’ swearing in as a surgical strike and warned of retribution.

While Fadnavis’ swearing in ended a month-long impasse in Maharashtra that began on October 23 when the assembly election results were declared, the power play is far from over.