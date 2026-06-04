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Cong appoints BK Hariprasad as Karnataka unit chief

BK Hariprasad appointed as head of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, replacing DK Shivakumar. He supported new government's development agenda.

Published on: Jun 04, 2026 06:30 am IST
By Arun Dev, Bengaluru
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The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday appointed veteran Congress leader BK Hariprasad as the new head of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), replacing DK Shivakumar, who stepped down from the organisational post after taking oath as the state’s chief minister.

Cong appoints BK Hariprasad as Karnataka unit chief

“Congress president has appointed BK Hariprasad as the chief of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect,” the statement issued by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said.

Hariprasad’s appointment comes shortly after the Congress nominated four candidates, including him, for the June 18 biennial elections to fill seven vacancies in the Karnataka Legislative Council.

Before the formal announcement, Hariprasad’s name had emerged as the frontrunner during consultations within the party. Leaders aware of the matter had indicated that senior Congress leaders had discussed his candidature as the party weighed options for the post.

Hariprasad publicly backed the new government while attending Shivakumar’s swearing in ceremony on Wednesday. “The entire Congress team will work along with him for the development of the state,” Hariprasad said.

In 1999, Hariprasad contested the Lok Sabha election from Bengaluru South but was defeated by BJP leader and former Union minister Ananth Kumar.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Dev

Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.

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