Cong calls for pause on Telangana welfare schemes, BRS objects

A letter written by the Congress to the Election Commission of India three days ago seeking to put on hold the implementation of two major welfare schemes – Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu – in Telangana till the completion of the process of assembly elections in the state evoked protests from the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

In the letter to the Election Commission, AICC general secretary in-charge of Telangana Manikrao Thakre expressed suspicion over the timing of disbursement of financial assistance to the beneficiaries under Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu schemes.

In the letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on October 23, All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of Telangana Manikrao Thakre expressed suspicion over the timing of disbursement of financial assistance to the beneficiaries under these schemes.

Under the Rythu Bandhu scheme introduced in 2018, a financial assistance of ₹10,000 per acre per year would be disbursed among the farmers for purchase of farm inputs. While the amount of ₹5,000 per acre for the first crop was disbursed in June 2023, disbursement of the amount to beneficiaries for the second crop of the year is yet to be initiated.

“While governmental and administrative prudence would dictate that the disbursement be done before the coming into force of the Model Code of Conduct, it is yet to be done. We believe that this is an intentional action by the ruling party to unfairly influence voters,” Thakre said.

He pointed out that in 2018, the Rythu Bandhu funds were credited to the accounts of the farmers on the day of polling (December 7) resulting in a predictable swing of votes in the favour of the ruling party. “We believe that such electoral manipulation of voters is patently illegal and undemocratic,” he said.

The AICC leader said while the Congress was not opposed to the transfer of money to the beneficiaries, it would suggest that the amount could be disbursed for the second crop either before November 3, when the nomination process begins or after November 30, when the polling comes to an end.

Similar procedure could be adopted for the disbursement of assistance under Dalit Bandhu scheme (under which an eligible Dalit family would get a lumpsum financial assistance of ₹10 lakh for self-employment activities), so that the scheme shall not be used to induce voters either through fear or favour.

On Thursday, BRS working president and state industries minister K T Rama Rao issued a statement attacking the Congress for trying to deny financial assistance to the farmers and Dalits in the name of the model code of conduct.

Accusing the Congress of adopting an anti-farmer stance, KTR wondered whether the opposition party wanted supply of drinking water to the people under Mission Bhagiratha scheme and 24-hour power supply to farmers in the name of MCC.

Stating that Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu were ongoing schemes, the BRS working president warned that the Congress would have to pay a heavy penalty in the elections for denying the benefits of the welfare schemes to the beneficiaries.

He said the Congress, which was facing protests from farmers in Karnataka for failing to supply adequate power to the crops, had the audacity to say that farmers of Telangana would not require power more than three hours.

BRS official spokesperson Dasoju Sravan said the Congress had once again proved itself a heartless and anti-farmer party. “While elections may come and go, farmers can’t just stop farming and they can’t be harassed,” he said.

PCC president A Revanth Reddy rubbished the allegations of the BRS. He told reporters in New Delhi on Thursday that his party only wanted that the assistance under Rythu Bandhu be disbursed before November 3. “This principle should apply to all cash transfers for welfare schemes, ensuring beneficiaries receive their entitlements before the nomination day,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience....view detail