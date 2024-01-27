Cong chief asks Mamata Banerjee to ensure safe passage of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, warns about 'miscreants'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday wrote a letter to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to issue directions to appropriate authorities to ensure a safe passage to the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' which is passing through the state. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge.(ANI)

In his letter, Kharge claimed that he has been aware that "some miscreants may foment trouble" for the Yatra in the coming days. He said this might be done with the intention to show the West Bengal administration in a bad light or disrupt the yatra.

“While the first Bharat Jodo Yatra went across the country without any untoward incidents and culminated in a rally in Kashmir. However, you would be aware that some miscreants targeted the current Bharat Jodo Yatra in your neighbouring states. This has been done on political instigation but our cadre faced it bravely,” Kharge wrote.

“Now the yatra is passing through Bengal over the next few days. I have been made aware that again some miscreants may foment trouble for the yatra. I am not sure if intention maybe to state administration in a bad light or disrupt the yatra,” he added.

Kharge was referring to the faceoff between the Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra and the Himanta Biswa Sarma's government in Assam.

A massive row erupted as hundreds of Congress workers clashed with the police and broke through barricades after they were stopped outside Assam's Guwahati during the yatra. A case was also filed against top leaders of the Congress, including Rahul Gandhi. The clash also set off a bitter war of words between Sarma and Gandhi.

Earlier, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that the Trinamool government was not permitting public meetings linked to his party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The accusation was, however, denied by the Trinamool Congress.

In Friday's letter, Kharge requested Banerjee to issue appropriate directions to ensure the smooth passage of the Yatra through West Bengal and ensure the safety of those participating, including Rahul Gandhi.

"I'm aware that the Gandhi family and you share very cordial relations and you would ensure that all security concerns would be addressed adequately," he said. “However, I thought it would be best if I possibly write to you requesting for the same.”