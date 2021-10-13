Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cong delegation meets President Kovind, submits memorandum on Lakhimpur
india news

Cong delegation meets President Kovind, submits memorandum on Lakhimpur

A delegation of senior Congress party leaders met with President Ram Nath Kovind regarding the violence that ensued upon Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri and demanded the immediate dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni
The seven-member delegation included former party chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, among others. (@INCIndia/Twitter)
Updated on Oct 13, 2021 03:56 PM IST
By Isha Sahai Bhatnagar

A delegation of senior Congress party leaders met with President Ram Nath Kovind regarding the violence that ensued upon Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri and demanded the immediate dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni.

In the memorandum submitted by the Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi, they demanded two actions -“immediately dismiss Union MoS Home Affairs, Sh. Ajay Mishra Teni” and “to direct an independent judicial investigation by a Commission comprising of two sitting judges of the Supreme Court of India or the High Court.”

The opposition party has urged for the dismissal of the accused, Ashish Mishra’s father, who publicly made violent remarks and threatened the farmers who have been protesting against the three farm laws. This was also included in the memorandum, “Shri Ajay Mishra Teni, MoS, Home Affairs, in a public function openly threatened the agitating farmers and even boasted about his dubious antecedents.” They further questioned, “How can justice be done when the original provocation came from Union MoS Home Affairs himself?”



The seven-member delegation included former party chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and senior party leaders KC Venugopal, AK Antony and Ghulam Nabi Azad. They deemed the incident as “one of the most gruesome and premeditated acts of bone-chilling murder ever seen and caught on camera.”

After the meeting with the President, the delegation briefly interacted with the press and Gandhi reiterated, “We want justice… The person who has committed the crime must be punished.”

Accused Ashish Mishra was arrested on Saturday by the Uttar Pradesh police in relation to the violence where eight people, including four farmers, were killed. So far, there has been no response from the senior BJP leaders over the incident.

