Anil Antony says ‘typical…’ after Congress leader's ‘unfollow’ request on Twitter

Anil Antony, who jumped to BJP last week, hit out at a Kerala Congress leader who urged party members to unfollow the turncoat on Twitter. Explaining the factors behind the undoing of the Kerala Congress, Anil said that the party was ignorant of the ‘realities’.

Anil Antony, son of Congress leader A K Antony, had recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.(HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Continuing his attack against T Siddique, the working president of Kerala Congress, Anil said that the whole purpose of Twitter - which people use to be informed about diverse views - was defeated with the call to ‘unfollow him’. He also termed the demand to unfollow a ‘typical’ trait of Congress leaders.

"People are generally in Twitter to follow views - across the spectrum , to get some idea and information of what different people think. This could help to make informed opinions. When you unfollow everyone with different views and just keep listening to everyone with similar views - would turn out to be a wonderful echo chamber cut off from realities - one of the main reasons @INCKerala is where it is now," he wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: 'Like a troll…': Anil Antony after Rahul Gandhi's jibe at 5 ex-Congress leaders

Sharing a screenshot of Siddique unfollowing Anil, the Kalpetta MLA had tweeted, “Congress leaders n workers, Unfollow Anil K Antony from twitter, I did it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Son of former defence minister AK Antony, Anil had held the positions of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) digital media convenor and the national coordinator of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) before quitting Congress in January following a controversy over his comments on the BBC documentary on PM Modi and Gujarat riots. He said that the leadership of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had inspired him to join the BJP.He was inducted into the party in the presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan.

Veteran Congress leader Antony had expressed his ‘hurt’ after his son's “very wrong decision” to defect to the BJP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritu Maria Johny Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture....view detail