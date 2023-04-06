Congress leader AK Antony 'hurt' after son Anil joins BJP: ‘Till last breath…'

Veteran Congress leader and former defence minister AK Antony on Thursday said he was hurt by his son's “very wrong decision” to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Interacting with media persons following Anil Antony's induction into the BJP, AK Antony said the Narendra Modi government is systematically diluting diversity and secularism and destroying the constitutional value of the country. (Also Read | AK Antony's son joining BJP gives ammo to Owaisi: ‘notary agents of…’) Congress leader and former defence minister AK Antony.

“Anil’s decision to join BJP has hurt me. It is a very wrong decision,” ANI quoted Antony as saying.

“India’s base is unity and religious harmony. After 2014, Modi government came to power, they are systematically diluting diversity and secularism. Unity in diversity is the Indian concept, that is the real reason for India's unity. But BJP believes only in uniformity. They are destroying the constitutional values of the country,” he added.

“Till the last breath, I will oppose the wrong policies of RSS and BJP.”

Anil Antony, who recently quit the Congress party after criticising its stand on the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, joined the BJP on Thursday in New Delhi in presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan.

When asked whether he had consulted his father before joining the BJP, he said, “This is not about personalities, this is about difference of opinion and ideas. I strongly believe that I have taken the right step. My respect for my father will remain the same.”

The Congress came down heavily on Anil Antony for joining the BJP, accusing him of "betraying his father and veteran party leader A K Antony on "Maundy Thursday". KPCC chief K Sudhakaran said Anil had not been given any party responsibilities and that his joining the BJP was not a matter of concern for the Congress.

"Today (Maundy Thursday) is the day of Judas (Iscariot) who betrayed Jesus Christ for a payment of 30 silver coins. Many such things will happen on that day. This (Anil joining BJP) should also be seen as such an incident," Sudhakaran told reporters in Thrissur.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON