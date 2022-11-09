Home / India News / Cong leader seeks Narco tests on Kejriwal, conman Chandrasekhar: 'First time such claim...'

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar said this is the first time someone explicitly maid a claim in writing that he had given a specific amount to a chief minister.

Conman in his letter said more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 crore was given to the AAP on the promise of giving Chandrashekhar an important post.
Written by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar on Wednesday said narco analysis tests should be conducted on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, minister Satyendra Jain and jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

He said this is the first time someone explicitly maid a claim in writing that he had given a specific amount to a chief minister.

“Narco tests of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain should be done. This is the first time in the country, someone has clearly written that he has given a certain amount of money to any CM,” Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently serving prison term in Delhi's Mandoli jail for running an extortion racket worth 200 crore, has written to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena requesting a CBI investigation into his allegations.

In the letter, he said more than 50 crore was given to the AAP on the promise of giving Chandrashekhar an important post in the South Zone and assisting him in being nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Kumar, a former Indian Police Service Officer and ex-MP from the Jamshedpur Lok Sabha constituency, is the AICC In-charge of three states: Tripura, Nagaland and Sikkim.

He was recently given the additional responsibility of being in charge of Delhi until the completion of civic body elections.

