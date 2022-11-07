BJP spokesperson terms conman Sukesh letter ‘candid confession’, says it exposes ‘true face of AAP'

With a copy of jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lashed out the Aam Aadmi Party, calling it a party of ‘Ugai, thagai, lutai’ – corruption, cheating and looting. “Why is Mr Kejriwal not sacking Satyendra Jain & K Gehlot for a fair probe,” Poonawalla asked in a series of tweets, targeting the Delhi government over the allegations.

Sukesh's letter was released to the public last week in which he alleged that jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and ex-Tihar DG Sandeep Goel were “threatening” him ever since the complaint went public.

Sharing the complaint on his Twitter handle, Poonawalla wrote, “Yet another candid confession from Sukesh that exposes the true face of AAP - a party of Ugai, thagai, lutai. Details of cash payments involving 2 ministers of AAP with consent of Arvind Kejriwal.”

The BJP spokesperson put out five questions to the AAP government: “1) Did AK (Arvind Kejriwal) attend Sukesh’s party? 2) was money given at K Gehlot's farmhouse 3) Was ₹10cr given as protection money ? 4) Was ₹50 cr given for RS 5) Was more money extorted for expansion of AAP in other states,” he asked.

Poonawalla's statement comes a day after Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi demanded jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain be transferred to another prison outside Delhi “as he could misuse his position as a minister to continue extorting money”.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal's AAP has alleged that the BJP was using the conman in its advantage because they were scared by the prospect of defeat in the Gujarat Assembly polls and MCD polls in Delhi – both scheduled for early December.

AAP leaders have also termed Chandrashekhar as a “star campaigner” for the saffron party, alleging it would ensure his release from the jail and will make him a member of the party.

Meanwhile, Sukesh's lawyer, who later released another complaint citing the ‘threats had increased’ for withdrawal of the letter, asked for a fair inquiry into the case. “The letter has 3 names - Satyendar Jain, Arvind Kejriwal and Kailash Gehlot at whose farmhouse the ₹50 Cr deal took place as per the allegation in the 2nd complaint. There should be a fair inquiry. The purpose of the letter is that the matter be handed over to CBI,” AK Singh said.