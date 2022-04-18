'Cong leaders who can't join BJP…': Assam CM on Ripun Bora’s resignation

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that Congress leaders who could not join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were also leaving the former as they saw that there is no future for the grand old party in Assam as well as the country in general.

Reacting to Ripun Bora leaving the Congress and joining the Trinamool, Sarma told reporters, “It's a fact that almost all Congress leaders of Assam are close to me, including Ripun Bora. I've spent a good 22 years of my life in Congress. There are many who want to join BJP and walk with us but you have to create space for them also.”

Sarma added that it is currently a developing situation and that the BJP will see the induction of some leaders.

“It's a fact that 9-10 Congress MLAs have voted for us in the Rajya Sabha. If tomorrow, there's another Rajya Sabha, they will still vote for us,” the Assam chief minister also said.

On Sunday, Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that Ripun Bora's resignation from the Congress was natural after MLAs of his party "worked for his defeat" in the Rajya Sabha election.

Bora, the former Assam Congress president, jumped ship to the TMC on Sunday. In his resignation letter, he pointed out that infighting within the Congress claimed it paved the way for the BJP to grow and demoralise the grand old party's workers.

He had been associated with the party since 1976.

Speaking to ANI earlier on Monday, Bora said he resigned on a few policy and ideological matters but had no grievance against the party and its leaders.

“Congress is fighting within rather than fighting against BJP and that is why the BJP can win all the elections. There is one-way traffic, Congress is not fighting at all. The way Mamata Banerjee fought against BJP so aggressively and successfully, I was convinced that only TMC can fight BJP,” Bora added.

(With ANI inputs)