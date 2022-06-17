Cong meets V-P, moves breach of privilege notice against police

A day after the protests led by Congress against Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoning former party chief Rahul Gandhi for questioning over money laundering in the context of the National Herald case turned violent, a party delegation on Thursday met vice-president Venkaiah Naidu to submit their complaint.

Meanwhile, a woman MP shot a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla against the “atrocious behaviour of Delhi Police” while alleging that the MPs were “manhandled” and moving a notice for breach of privilege against DCP Amrutha Guguloth and ADCP 1 Hemant Tiwari.

In a letter, signed by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and seven MPs, to Naidu, the Congress said, “we are writing to register our strongest possible protest against the atrocious manner in which the Delhi Police misbehaved with Congress Rajya Sabha MPs on June 13, 14 and 15.”

“The actions of the Delhi Police just outside the office of the Indian National Congress at 24, Akbar Road, were totally unprovoked and a brazen violation of all norms,” read the complaint. A senior official said, “the standard practise whenever such complaints are received, is to seek the reply of the concerned official or the department. In this case too, the same will be done.”

Congress Lok Sabha MP S Jothimani wrote to Birla seeking a breach of privilege against Delhi Police. She said, while Congress leaders were “exercising their democratic right to protest. The Delhi Police seeing us moving out of the AICC immediately stopped us and behaved in a brutal manner. They brutally assaulted us, tore my clothes and committed police excess.”

She added that “this is a clear case of breach of parliamentary privilege as the police behaved in a brutal manner towards an elected representative.”