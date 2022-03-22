Cong nominates woman leader from Kerala to RS after 42 years

It was an unexpected elevation for the 43-year-old lawyer Jebi Mather, the Congress candidate for the Rajya Sabha election from Kerala. She is the first woman Rajya Sabha candidate from the state’s Muslim community.

Notably, the Congress is giving an opportunity to a woman leader from the state after 42 years. Late Leela Damodara Menon, who represented the upper house from 1974-1980, was the last woman leader to represent the grand old party from Kerala the upper house.

“It was quite unexpected. There were reports in the media that my name was also there in the list. I am really humbled. It is recognition for women and youth. I rose from the ranks and I will discharge my responsibility well,” said Mather, who is the deputy chairman of the Aluva municipality and Mahila Congress state president. She resigned from the municipal councillor’s post on Saturday.

“The country is going through a difficult situation. Hatred and divisive politics rule the roost these days. I will study all issues in detail and deliver accordingly,” she said, adding that she takes criticism in the party over her candidature in lighter vein.

Congress leader KV Thomas’s son Biju Thomas took a jibe on the social media saying: “There is a big dearth of leaders in the party which forced it to give the RS seat to a person who is already holding many posts.” Her detractors also posted her selfie with actor Dileep who is an accused in the actor abduction and assault case.

“I did not go through the post. The party must have taken many factors while considering my name. There is no dearth of leaders in the party. No need to show such intolerance. The party will take a decision on other posts I am holding,” she said, adding selfie with Dileep was not a “big issue” and she was in the forefront when the party launched an agitation to ensure justice for the survivor.

Party insiders said when lobbying intensified for the seat vacated by senior leader AK Antony, the party high command nominated her as a compromise candidate. And she was also not identified with any factions.

Congress state president K Sudhakaran later said she was selected from a list he had given to the party high command.

Hailing from a traditional Congress family, Mather started her political career through the Kerala Students Union. Later, she worked with the Youth Congress and became its national secretary in 2016 and she was elevated as the president of the state Mahaila Congress last year.

Her grandfather TO Bhava was the state Congress president in 1970s and her father KMI Mather is a Congress leader and president of the Kerala Football Association. Her brother Shafi Mather was an economic advisor of the Oommen Chandy government (2006-2011).

Three seats fell vacant in the state and going by the strength of the assembly the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) will get two and Congress-led UDF one. If election is necessary, it will be held on March 31 and Monday was the last date to file nominations.