Congress rally to raise inflation, connect with OBC voters in Gorakhpur

GORAKHPUR In a bid to regain lost ground and reach out to OBC voters, Congress leaders would take out a “padyatra” (foot march) in Gorakhpur on Monday.

During the rally, which is to be led by regional party president Birendra Choudhary, the functionaries will raise the issue of price hikes. The rally would start from the Mahatma Gandhi statue and cover several parts of the city.

Tauqeer Alam, a senior party member, said that the Congress would also focus on reaching out to voters from the Other Backward Classes and raise the issue of the caste-based census.

Meanwhile, Nirmala Paswan, district unit president of the party, claimed that the failure of the incumbent government would be highlighted during the rally. The party would also raise demand for the restoration of the old pension scheme in the upcoming elections. She added that the party would ensure that OBC leaders get a fair share in ticket distribution for corporator elections.