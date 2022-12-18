Home / India News / Congress rally to raise inflation, connect with OBC voters in Gorakhpur

Congress rally to raise inflation, connect with OBC voters in Gorakhpur

india news
Updated on Dec 18, 2022 09:51 PM IST

During the rally, which is to be led by regional party president Birendra Choudhary, the functionaries will raise the issue of price hikes.

The rally would start from the Mahatma Gandhi statue and cover several parts of the city. (HT Photo)
The rally would start from the Mahatma Gandhi statue and cover several parts of the city. (HT Photo)
ByAbdur Rahman

GORAKHPUR In a bid to regain lost ground and reach out to OBC voters, Congress leaders would take out a “padyatra” (foot march) in Gorakhpur on Monday.

During the rally, which is to be led by regional party president Birendra Choudhary, the functionaries will raise the issue of price hikes. The rally would start from the Mahatma Gandhi statue and cover several parts of the city.

Tauqeer Alam, a senior party member, said that the Congress would also focus on reaching out to voters from the Other Backward Classes and raise the issue of the caste-based census.

Meanwhile, Nirmala Paswan, district unit president of the party, claimed that the failure of the incumbent government would be highlighted during the rally. The party would also raise demand for the restoration of the old pension scheme in the upcoming elections. She added that the party would ensure that OBC leaders get a fair share in ticket distribution for corporator elections.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out