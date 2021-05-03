Cong seeks details of Covid aid coming in, hospitals getting it

The Congress on Monday demanded that the Centre shared details of the Covid-19 aid received and the states and hospitals getting it as it stressed the need for transparency.

Addressing the media, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, “On behalf of every Indian, we request and demand Mr. Modi to ensure there is transparency in the supply of aid awe are receiving and where it is being sent.”

Questioning the need for continuing with the Central Vista project amid the pandemic, he asked, “ How the Central Vista essential, but vaccines which have the potential to save live will be available only in June? Is this a joke?”

Hitting back at external affairs minister S Jaishankar for lashing out at the Indian Youth Congress while alleging that oxygen supply provided to some foreign embassies was “unsolicited”, Khare called the minister’s accusations “shameful” and asked him to enquire where his own government went wrong instead. Khare had also tweeted on Sunday with screenshots of tweets of Jaishankar, Youth Congress and the Philippines Embassy.

Khare also questioned Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on how India can boast of the world’s largest vaccination drive when several states have flagged vaccine shortage and have shut down vaccination centres.

The Congress press conference comes after the deadliest week yet of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. Last week, India reported more than 2.6million new cases and 23,800 deaths.