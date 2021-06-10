Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Congress to hold symbolic protests against rising fuel price on June 11
india news

Congress to hold symbolic protests against rising fuel price on June 11

There will be no public meeting during the protests. Party leaders and workers will ensure adherence to Covid protocol, said a party statement
By Umar Sofi
UPDATED ON JUN 10, 2021 08:40 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo)

Congress will be holding symbolic protests in front of petrol pumps across the country on Friday, June 11, against the escalating fuel prices.

“During these symbolic protests… problems faced by the general public due to spiralling prices of petrol-diesel-cooking gas; unprecedented economic slowdown; rising unemployment and skyrocketing prices of all essential commodities will be taken up and highlighted,” said the party’s general secretary KC Venugopal on Wednesday.

“There will be no public meetings during the protests. Party leaders and workers will ensure absolute Covid protocol adherence like wearing of masks and social distancing,” Congress statement said.

Venugopal said the country is aggrieved at the “exploitation” of the citizens. He added that there has been a cascading effect of inflation of petrol and diesel on all kinds of essential commodities.

“In the last five months alone, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased by 44 times, which is an example of the BJP-led government at the Centre looting from the public,” Venugopal said, adding that “anti-people” policies are a reason of the unprecedented hike.

