...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Congress welcomes US-Iran peace deal, says Pakistan gained influence, need greater balance

Congress welcomed the US-Iran peace deal but warned economic challenges remain; they stress India's need for balance amid Pakistan's rising influence.

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 06:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

The Congress welcomed the peace deal between the US and Iran but cautioned that “it does not mean the structural problems the economy faces will soon be surmounted.” The party also said that Pakistan “now seems to have acquired a new regional and global influence” and India needs a greater balance of power.

Senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal address the media in New Delhi.(AICC)

“Pakistan, that had been successfully isolated by India after its orchestrating of the terror attacks in Mumbai in November 2008, now seems to have acquired a new regional and global influence. This, coupled with China’s deep embedding in Pakistan’s strategic apparatus, poses a formidable geo-political challenge for India’s foreign policy. It is too much to expect Mr. Modi to rethink his blind devotion and unconditional support to Israel. But humanitarian considerations and long-standing commitments apart, our national interest demands greater balance than Mr. Modi has shown,” Congress’ leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

“The news that the US and Iran will be signing an agreement on June 19th in Geneva to halt hostilities in West Asia is to be welcomed, even though the full details are yet to be made public officially. There is universal hope that the two countries (as also Israel) will abide by the accord - even though it is of an interim nature - and that the accord will lead to a more permanent normalization,” said Ramesh.

 
strait of hormuz
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Congress welcomes US-Iran peace deal, says Pakistan gained influence, need greater balance
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.