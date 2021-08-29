Congratulations pour in for Bhavina Patel on winning silver in Tokyo Paralympics

The country on Sunday rejoiced paddler Bhavinaben Patel's win of silver medal in Table Tennis at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics in Japan. Patel won the medal after losing to China's Zhou Ying in the final of the women's singles class 4 event. She had earlier reached the final by defeating world no. 3 China's Miao Zhang 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8 on Saturday. "I was slightly nervous during the match today. I couldn't implement my game strategy well. Next time, I will surely give my best. I'm happy that India has created history by winning a Silver medal in table tennis at Paralympics. I dedicate this silver medal to my country. I want to thank my coach, family members and friends for their constant support," Patel said.

Immediately after her win, congratulatory messages poured in from various politicians. President Ram Nath Kovind said, "Bhavina Patel inspires the Indian contingent and sportslovers winning silver at #Paralympics. Your extraordinary determination and skills have brought glory to India. My congratulations to you on this exceptional achievement."

Extending his greetings, External affairs minister S Jaishankar said, "Congratulations @BhavinaPatel6 on winning the silver medal for #TeamIndia at the #Paralympics. A proud moment."

Union finance minister also congratulated Patel and said her perseverance and success shall shall as motivation for many. "Congratulations #BhavinaPatel on winning the Silver medal in #ParaTableTennis. Your perseverance and success shall shall as motivation for many. #TokyoParalympics."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "Congratulations to Bhavina Patel for winning the #Silver . India applauds your achievement. You’ve done the nation proud. #TokyoParalympics."

Vice-President of India Venkaiah Naidu also congratulated Patel and said the entire country is proud of her achievement. "Heartiest Congratulations to Bhavina Patel for winning a silver medal in the Table Tennis Women's Singles Class 4 event at the #TokyoParalympics2020. The entire nation is proud of her remarkable accomplishment. My best wishes for her future endeavours. #Paralympics #Praise4Para."