News / India News / Income tax row: Congress claims BJP stealing money ‘from our banks’

Income tax row: Congress claims BJP stealing money ‘from our banks’

ByVaibhav Tiwari
Feb 22, 2024 12:31 PM IST

The politician said the Congress never subjected BJP to such treatment when it was ruling at the Centre.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party is stealing money from the Congress's bank accounts, said party leader KC Venugopal on Thursday, reacting to the Income Tax department deducting 65.89 crore from AICC, Indian Youth Congress and NSUI accounts.

New Delhi: Congress MP KC Venugopal at the Parliament House complex.(PTI file photo)
"They (BJP) are stealing our money from the banks...We also ruled this country. If any such instance BJP can point out that they had this type of experience during the Congress-led UPA government or Congress government," he said.

KC Venugopal said the BJP has never given any income tax as a political party. He said the income tax's deduction was an attack on the democratic principles and values.

"And they're trying to shut the voice of India's opposition...This is clearly an example of dictatorship," he said.

KC Venugopal said unlike the BJP, the Congress got this money from the workers of the party.

"As per the latest information from the banks, the BJP government forced the banks to transfer approximately 65.89 crores from our deposits to the government. This amount is from AICC and Indian Youth Congress account and NSUI. Unlike the BJP, we got this money from ordinary workers of the party...Just before the parliament elections, the account of the principal opposition party has been hijacked by the BJP government," he added.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Ajay Maken wrote on his X account that neither the BJP nor the Congress pay the income tax, but still his party is facing 210 crore tax demand.

The Congress has moved the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) against the recovery of the outstanding tax.

On Wednesday, the department told the court that the Congress had violated rules and hence it was being treated as a normal tax payer.

It also said that the party was attempting to create a false narrative that "they're being targeted before the general elections".

Last week, Congress said it has no money to pay its bills as the income tax department froze its accounts over flimsy charges.

"Power drunk Modi Govt has frozen the accounts of the country’s largest Opposition party - the Indian National Congress - just before the Lok Sabha elections. This is a deep assault on India's Democracy," Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had said.

With inputs from ANI

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vaibhav Tiwari

    Multimedia journalist with over 12 years of experience. Loves news, lives for motorcycles, music and movies!

