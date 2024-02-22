'Does BJP pay?': Income Tax department deducts 65 crore from Congress accounts

New Delhi: Reacting to the Income Tax department's decision to withdraw ₹65 crore from its accounts, the Congress has questioned the move, claiming political parties don't pay the direct tax in India. Ajay Maken wrote on his X account that neither the BJP nor the Congress pay the income tax, but still his party is facing ₹210 crore tax demand. Congress treasurer Ajay Maken questioned why the Congress is facing the IT demand of ₹ 210 crore. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

"Yesterday, the Income Tax Department mandated banks to transfer over Rs65 crores from INC India, IYC, and NSUI accounts to the government--Rs5 crores from IYC and NSUI, and Rs60.25 crores from INC, marking a concerning move by the BJP Government," he said.

"Is it common for National Political Parties to pay Income Tax? No," he added.

"Does the BJP pay Income Tax? No," Ajay Maken asked.

Ajay Maken questioned the Income Tax department's demand of ₹210 crore, claiming it was an undemocratic act that posed a threat to India's multi-party system.

"This situation raises a crucial question about the state of democracy. Is it under threat?, he said in his post on X.

Ajay Maken said the money in question was raised through crowdfunding and membership drives.

"This situation raises a crucial question about the state of democracy. Is it under threat? Our hope now lies with the judiciary," Maken added.

The Congress has moved the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) against the recovery of the outstanding tax.

On Wednesday, the department told the court its action against the Congress was in accordance with the law. It said the court breached certain rules, which is why it must be treated as a "normal assesse".

IT Department counsel said a false narrative is being created that "they're being targeted before the general elections and this narrative is completely baseless".

The Congress last week said its accounts were frozen by the department as its return were just a few days late. It said it had no money to settle bills and pay the salaries of its employees.

The party linked the action with the Lok Sabha elections.

"Power drunk Modi Govt has frozen the accounts of the country’s largest Opposition party - the Indian National Congress - just before the Lok Sabha elections. This is a deep assault on India's Democracy," Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had said.

With inputs from ANI