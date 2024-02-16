Congress says accounts frozen: 'No money to pay electricity bill, salaries'

The Congress party on Friday alleged that four of its main bank accounts have been frozen by the Income Tax department on “flimsy grounds”. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi at AICC headquarters in New Delhi.(ANI)

“Democracy has completely ended in India. All the accounts of the country's main opposition party have been frozen,” Congress Treasurer Ajay Maken said in a press conference.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Maken said that the party was informed on Thursday that banks are not honouring the cheques issued by the party.

“On further investigation, we got to know that the Youth Congress bank accounts have been frozen. The accounts of the Congress party have also been seized,” Maken said, according to ANI. "Income tax asked for ₹210 crore recovery from Youth Congress and Congress party. The crowdfunding money in our accounts has been frozen. Just 2 weeks before elections when the opposition's accounts are frozen, it is equivalent to freezing the democracy..."

Maken added that the party at present lacks funds to spend, settle bills, or pay salaries to its employees.

"Right now we don't have any money to spend, to pay electricity bills, to pay salaries to our employees. Everything will be impacted, not only Nyay Yatra but all political activities will be impacted..." he said.

Deep assault on Indian democracy: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that the move to freeze the accounts of the country’s largest Opposition party just before the Lok Sabha elections is a deep assault on Indian democracy.

“Power drunk Modi govt has frozen the accounts of the country’s largest Opposition party - the Indian National Congress - just before the Lok Sabha elections,” Kharge wrote on X. “This is a deep assault on India's Democracy!”

Kharge alleged that the “unconstitutional” money collected by the BJP would be utilised by them for elections, but the money collected by the Congress through crowdfunding has been seized.

“That is why, I have said that there won't be any elections in the future. We appeal to the Judiciary to save the multi-party system in this country and protect India's Democracy,” he said.

Kharge added: We will take to the streets and fight strongly against this autocracy!