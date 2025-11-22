Congress accuses BJP of targeting MLA Aslam Shaikh, attempting polarisation

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday accused the BJP of trying to polarise voters on communal lines ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, and targeting MLA Aslam Shaikh to shield real estate interests. Mumbai, India – July 04, 2024: Congress MP and President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee Varsha Gaikwad, at MRCC office, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, July 04, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Congress workers also staged a protest outside the office of Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam, and were detained by police.

Addressing a press conference, Gaikwad claimed that Satam was "maligning and threatening" Shaikh to protect Maharashtra BJP minister and developer Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

What happened?

Lodha had on Friday accused Congress MLA Shaikh of obstructing anti-encroachment drives and protecting illegal occupants in Malvani area and requested the Mumbai police commissioner to take action.

"Mumbai is not owned by the rich from the BJP," Gaikwad said, levelling allegations against Lodha regarding his redevelopment projects.

Shaikh was the "voice of the poor in Malvani" and the originator of the "Malvani pattern" of communal harmony, she said. "In Malvani, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Buddhists live together peacefully," Gaikwad added.

She also accused the BJP of trying to trigger Hindu-Muslim tensions by raising issues of Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators while ignoring civic concerns. "The BJP controls the BMC administration with the help of the municipal commissioner and is in power in the state as well. Yet, basic issues of Mumbai remain unresolved. Instead of addressing them, they are trying to divert attention through communal politics," she said.

Stating that Mumbaikars "see through the BJP's design", Gaikwad expressed confidence that voters would reject such attempts and focus on real issues affecting the city.