Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Congress accuses govt of inaction over Chinese aggression
india news

Congress accuses govt of inaction over Chinese aggression

Targeting the Central government, Congress spokesman Pawan Khera asked why is “this weak government” unable to make sure China adheres to bilateral agreements
The Congress leader said that due to Centre’s alleged inaction, China feels emboldened today (Photo Courtesy-Twitter)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 03:16 PM IST
By Isha Sahai Bhatnagar

The Congress on Tuesday hit out at the government for alleged inaction over Chinese aggression and said it has emboldened Beijing.

“China’s nature is that of an expansionist. This is a historical fact. Despite knowing that China has intruded in our territory, the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) gave them a clean chit globally. Obviously, their confidence will increase. They will think that they can get away with intruding... This is the reason why China feels emboldened today,” said Congress spokesman Pawan Khera. He questioned why is “this weak government” unable to make sure China adheres to bilateral agreements.

Also Read: In Lakhimpur Kheri, Priyanka Gandhi attends last prayers for killed farmers

Khera said Modi is more worried about “an artificial image of masculinity” that he has created about himself, than the integrity of India. He said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s “silent democracy” gave “us results with China.”

“This government responded to the Chinese government after giving them a clean chit by banning some apps.”

India and China have been locked in a border standoff for over 17 months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

In Lakhimpur Kheri, Priyanka Gandhi attends last prayers for killed farmers

‘It returns to haunt’: Jaishankar’s veiled message to Pakistan

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin gets emergency approval for kids aged 2-18 years

Covaxin gets SEC emergency use nod for children between 2-18 years of age
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP